We all love a good Sephora shopping spree but let’s be honest here: It’s hard to drop $50 on a product you could score at the drugstore for a fraction of that price. High-end makeup is wonderful. I firmly believe in splurging on a few essentials is totally key, especially if they’re products you’ll use often. But when it comes to the fun stuff – think bright lipsticks, glittery eye shadows and neon nail polish – sometimes the cheap stuff is the best choice.

There are tons of solid beauty finds that you can get for under $10 but because drugstore products aren’t always super effective, we’ve decide to round up one of the best finds out there. Give them a try next time you’re looking for an affordable little beauty treat.

