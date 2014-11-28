What’s more appropriate for a season filled with plenty of champagne toasts than a makeup look inspired by your favorite libation?

The answer: Nothing. Except maybe a sequin-covered outfit.

Beauty vlogger sasakiasahi did us a serious solid by interpreting her version of a champagne beauty look and sharing it with all of us, saving girls all over the world the trouble of trying to create a look from scratch using their Naked palettes. The best part of this tutorial? She sips from a glass of champagne as she applies her makeup. Feel free to follow suit.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYo7qG5078&w=560&h=315]

