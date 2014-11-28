Fashion’s New WTF Trend: All Cork Everything

Every year we see fashion trends that make us scratch our heads a bit. This year there have been several (I’ll never be on board with those chunky white platforms on shoes) and one is putting cork on handbags, shoes and other items. I feel like cork can work well on certain items, especially summer-centric wedge sandals, but on others? It’s a bit awkward. As the ladies on The Real put it, cork belong in bottles of wine, not on people. I could certainly do without a cork clutch. What’s your take on the trend? Flip through for a look at some WTF cork fashion items.

