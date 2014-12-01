Some people get all jazzed about buying TVs and iPads on Cyber Monday, but for me? It’s all about the clothes. And shoes. And purses. And jewelry.
There are tons of great promos out there and since CM is nothing if not completely overwhelming, I’ve rounded up a few of my faves for your convenience. Shop them early and without guilt – after all, Cyber Monday only comes around once a year.
- JCrew: 30% off full-priced styles and free shipping.
- Forever 21: 20% off when you spend $60 with code CYBER20; 30% off when you spend $100 with code CYBER30 and free shipping on all orders.
- Revolve: Extra 20% off final sale styles with code CYBERMONDAY20 and tons of new sale items.
- Last Call Neiman Marcus: Extra 40% off the entire site and free shipping on everything (an amazing way to score designer items for less!)
- Madewell: 25% off your entire purchase
- Urban Outfitters: $50 off $150, $25 off $100, $15 off $75
- Diane von Furstenberg: 40% off fall styles and an extra 15% off site wide (a great place to get internship interview clothes.)
- ASOS: 20% off everything
- H&M: 30% off your purchase, plus free shipping.
- Ann Taylor: 50% off your entire purchase
- BaubleBar: Play to win major discounts on all items.
- Piperlime: 30% off site wide, 40% off sale items.