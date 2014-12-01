Cyber Monday Beauty Buys You Need

Cyber Monday is the one day of the year you can literally just stop whatever you’re doing and deal hunt for hours and hours without ever running out of great sales to shop. Since you’ve likely already stumbled upon fashion savings and discounts on electronics, I’m about to point you in the direction of some of the top beauty sales out there – because what’s a great outfit without a fun smokey eye or lipstick to top it off?

Drugstore.com: Tons of BOGO deals and sales on all your favorite affordable beauty products.

YSL beauty: Spend $75 and save 20% on your order.

NARS: 20% off everything when you supply your email address.

Ulta: Free 19-piece beauty bag when you spend $60.

Benefit: Get free gifts with your purchase with code SWEETMONDAY.

Sephora: Get the brand new Urban Decay ‘Naked On The Run’ pal.

Bobbi Brown: $10 off your $50-99, $20 off $100-149, $30 off $150+

Becca Cosmetics: 20% off everything when you spend $50 with code GOLD20.

Tarte: Major discounts on popular products throughout the site.

