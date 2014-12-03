Cut Video, the YouTube channel that brought you “Grandmas Smoking Week for the First Time” is back with a supercut of looks from the last ten decades. Relive your Grease phase, all those ’80s days your middles school insisted on having, and the ’90s revival we’re currently living in. You might just get some throwback inspiration. Just remember-without the hair and make-up team you’re going to need a lot more than one minute to achieve these looks.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOyVvpXRX6w&w=560&h=315]