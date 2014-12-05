Let’s get one thing straight: When people say you shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day, ignore them. I mean, you probably wouldn’t run around down in a pair of white pants in the middle of a blizzard (though I did see a girl do that once….white leggings and a crop top. At night. During a snowstorm. My eyes still haven’t recovered.)

Still, there are certain white items that can work at any time of year. A good white button-down shirt, for instance. It’s a classic, right up there with little black dresses and jeans. It’s something that will always look good.

When you think of a great white shirt, you probably picture it styled in a very conventional way – but there are so many cute ways to style this item. Here are 5 that I love.

1. Classic

Tuck your white shirt into a great pair of skinny jeans, add some brown boots, wear tan belt and boom. That’s all you need to look effing amazing. This outfit will work wonderfully now; it’ll still look amazing five years from now. The great thing about this is that it is such a perfect canvas. You can add that bold new handbag you got, you can wear that really jazzy statement necklace under the collar, you can add a super cute fedora. whatever you do, this is an outfit that’s stylish on its own but simple enough to let the details shine.

2. Menswear-inspired

You know those big slouchy sweaters you have lying in your closet? The ones that are so ridiculously comfy but don’t offer up that polished vibe you need sometimes? Try layering your white shirt underneath. Tuck the shirt in if you want to look a bit neater but if you decide to leave the tail of your shirt hanging below the hem of your sweater, that’s a super cute and effortless look. This is a great outfit to wear to your internship.

3. Cutesy

Tuck your white shirt into a cute little flared skirt. This can be a skater skirt, a tiered mini – anything that has a short hemline and a good deal of volume (think Arianna Grande.) The mature vibe of the shirt levels out the little-girl feel of the flared skirt (which, by the way, will make your legs look amaze) so that you don’t look quite as girly and youthful. Add some ankle-length booties and you have a perfect night out look (you’ll look way more stylish than the other 7689261 girls who are wearing skintight black dresses.)

4. Ladylike

Tuck your white shirt into a midi skirt – this is sort the perfect proportion to balance out the fullness and length of the midi, not too loose or too fitted. The one key to making this look more chic, less stuffy? Leave a few buttons undone on our shirt. Add a strand of pearls and a pair of nude heels. An absolutely perfect look for a work event, a family get-together, even a more casual wedding!

5. Easy

Who says you have to button your shirt? Try leaving a button-down open over plain black jeans and a black tank for a totally effortless, easy look. Add some simple booties and just go. This is a great way to lighten up a simple all-black outfit – swap out your black jacket for the shirt to add color and dimension. A perfect outfit to wear to class.

