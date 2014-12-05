I’ll admit it. Fraternity boys and Taylor Swift are a few of my favorite things. Luckily, both forces combine at least once a year to bring you something amazing. (Other than the once a year break up where frat boys force you to listen to Taylor because you’re so upset with them.)

While the old lip dub to “Shake It Off” was pretty epic, this new one for “Blank Space” is even better, because now Taylor’s being honest about how crazy she actually is. Where were these dudes when I was in college? Unclear, but I’d like to make it known that I’m fully available for fraternity formals with each and every one of them, just in case they have a blank space.

[vimeo 113282060 w=500 h=281]