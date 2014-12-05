There are a few women on TV who are so ridiculously kickass, we just can’t help but want to be them. Olivia Pope is one of those women – I mean, she just is. Sure, she’s trapped in a state of romantic ambivalence and yeah, her life sort of seems like a hot mess and I’m not quite sure if she ever sleeps. Still, homegirl is powerful and beautiful and always has her shit together, but professionally and sartorially.

Channeling Olivia Pope is a grea idea if you’re about to head to an internship or job interview or give a huge presentation in class. If you look good, you feel confident – we love these fashion finds (including finds from the Scandal-inspired Limited collection), which will have you more in touch with your inner Olivia than ever.

