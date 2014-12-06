– Studying for finals while watching Love Actually and drinking wine
– Dressing up as adorable reindeer with your friends
– Having the entire chapter over to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
– Wearing naughty Santa lingerie out to parties
– Crafting gifts
– Holding an impromptu recruitment photo shoot when it snows
– Making a list for Santa that includes everything Lilly and monogrammed
– Decorating the tree using only sorority colors and symbols
– Learning and performing the Mean Girls’ “Jingle Bell Rock” dance
– Having a chapter wide Secret Santa, AKA Wine Exchange
– Making videos dancing and singing to “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
– Having a Lavalier Ceremony for a sister
– Partying with home friends over break, but Snapchatting sisters the entire time out
– Toasting to the end of finals with candy cane flavor vodka