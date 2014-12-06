– Studying for finals while watching Love Actually and drinking wine

– Dressing up as adorable reindeer with your friends

– Having the entire chapter over to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

– Wearing naughty Santa lingerie out to parties

– Crafting gifts

– Holding an impromptu recruitment photo shoot when it snows

– Making a list for Santa that includes everything Lilly and monogrammed

– Decorating the tree using only sorority colors and symbols

– Learning and performing the Mean Girls’ “Jingle Bell Rock” dance

– Having a chapter wide Secret Santa, AKA Wine Exchange

– Making videos dancing and singing to “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

– Having a Lavalier Ceremony for a sister

– Partying with home friends over break, but Snapchatting sisters the entire time out

– Toasting to the end of finals with candy cane flavor vodka