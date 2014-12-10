Makeup, hot tools, expensive beauty treatments – all these things make you look and feel like the best version of yourself. But let’s be real, sometimes ain’t nobody got time (or cash-flow) for that. What you do have time for no matter what? Sleep. Well, unless you have finals. Or a huge party. Or a Scandal marathon happening.

Regardless,getting beautified while you sleep is the ultimate way to multitask. Not only are you catching up on something you absolutely need just to survive, you’re also given several hours of complete relaxation. When we sleep, that’s the ultimate me time. And since we’re already doing something incredibly good for our insides when we’re out for the night, why not do something that’s good for our outsides simultaneously?

These five tips will help you get your best beauty sleep ever. You’ll wake up refreshed, glowing and able to say “I woke up like this” with total confidence.

1. Put yourself on a sleep cycle.

Trust me, as a complete and total night owl, I know this is far from easy. With that being said, setting aside 8 solid hours for sleep every night will make you look so much better. Try imposing a bedtime on yourself and wake up at the same time every day, even if you don’t have an early class. Before hitting the sack, turn of the TV and your computer and don’t look at your phone – all these things will keep you up later. Instead, try getting into bed with a good book every night and reading till you’re ready to sleep. Regulating your sleep cycle will help you make sure you’re sleeping enough, which will give you radiant skin and eliminate those pesky dark circles.

2. Sleep on clean sheets.

Change your sheets and pillowcases often! Wash them every week (or two weeks if you don’t sweat too much) not just because it’s in the name of good hygiene, but also because dirty sheets cause major breakouts. Think about it: You’re essentially rubbing your face against all the dirt and debris that’s lingering on your sheets. If that’s not serious cause for acne, I don’t know what is.

3. Turn your humidifier on.

This one is especially pertinent now, as we head into the cold season. Skin tends to dry out a lot in the fall and winter. Drinking tons and tons of water definitely helps but you can go above and beyond by allowing the humidifier to moisturize the air around you. This helps ward off dry skin and gives you that super pretty dewy look.

4. Wear a mask.

Slicking on a good hair treatment before you hit the sack can do wonders for the overall quality and condition of your hair. You can either go out and find a great hair mask to apply regularly or you can simply give yourself a nice scalp massage with a bit of oil every few weeks. As for your face, try sleeping with a good overnight mask on your face weekly, every few nights or even nightly.

5. Switch to satin.

Sleeping on satin pillow cases is not only luxe, it’s also great for your hair and skin. The satin will keep your strands smooth and tangle-free and as for your skin… three words: No pillow creases.