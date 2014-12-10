Dressing up for a night out at a cool club or bar isn’t always easy…and when you add cold weather into the mix, well, it just gets hard. That’s why I want to tell you about one super cute item that will instantly dress you up while still keeping you warm in the next few months: Coated jeans.

These look amazing when paired with a little tank or blouse and a great pair of heels – totally appropriate for even the swankiest club. The have a nice heavy, sturdy feel on the body (so flattering) and they just look edgy and chic. You can see how I styled my coated jeans here and shop some great items below.

