There’s a lot of talk about the 5 items every woman should have in her closet. Granted, I’ve asked this question myself in countless interviews… but here’s the thing: It’s really hard to make a universal statement. What is essential to a 24-year-old who lives in New York City and works in fashion will probably be very different from what is a necessity for a 45-year-old stay-at-home-mom who lives in small town. And a lot of the wardrobe staples that really become key once you hit ‘the real world’ – things like tailored blazers and black pants and sensible heels – just don’t matter much when you’re in college.

In light of this, I’ve chosen 5 essentials that will really serve you well at this point in your life. Enter the college girl essentials – 5 items you should own and wear to death right now.

1. A go-to going out dress

Whether it’s a short, tight bodycon or a flowing, conservative number, the most important feature of this dress is nonnegotiable: It should make you feel comfortable and hot and ready to take on anything. It should be something of good quality but not so pricey that you’ll be devastated if someone spills a cranberry vodka on it. It should flatter your figure better than anything else and it should act as the canvas on which you can create tons of different looks. I would say that this dress should be an LBD, something along the lines of this dress, but it’s a matter of choosing what is best for you.

2. A big cardigan

Layering is key when you’re in college. Half the time it’ll be freezing outside when you walk to class but then uncomfortably hot in the actual classroom; the other half of the time, it’s vice versa. Actually the real world is like that, too, you just have can’t wear a super casual massive cardigan in a corporate office. Having a nice slouchy cardigan adds shape and an interesting element to any outfit and it also allows you to layer in up for maximum comfort.

3. A good pair of boots

As much as I love my heels, I have to say it….a nice pair of flat boots is a college essential. If you upgrade from Uggs to something a little cuter, maybe a nice knee-high riding boot, you can wear these to class, to dinner, even out at night when it’s too icy to wear heels. If you live in a warmer place you can still rock this out with a cute dress.

4. Perfect jeans

Finding a pair that fits and flatters your body to a T is so important. The jeans should be comfortable, hemmed to your desired length and loose enough that they fit comfortably, yet fitted enough that they flatter your body. I think skinny jeans are the best look. You can dress them down with a tee or a sweater for class and pair them with a cute tank top and heels for a nigh out.

5. Comfortable heels

Finding a pair of heels you can actually dance all night is priceless. Even if you’ve never thought of yourself as a heels girl, keep looking for that one pair. It’s out there, I swear! Once you find this pair, buy them in black and nude and wear them all the time. Some things to look for: A chunky heel, the right fit and a platform at the front, non-man made material. All these things will make the shoes way more comfortable. Believe it or not, my go-to night-out heels in college were from Jessica Simpson. Affordable and super high, yet really comfortable.

