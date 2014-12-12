No matter what kind of skin you have, chances are you need to up your moisturizer game in the colder months. The nasty combination of wind, cold air, too many hot showers and the always-turned-on heater in your apartment mean itchy, flaky, peeling skin, even for those of us who tend to run a bit oily.

If your skin gets truly dry, I don’t have to tell you how important moisturizing is – that slightly painful, tight feeling you get sends the message out loud and clear – but even if you haven’t noticed how dry your skin gets, keeping it nice and hydrated is super important during the winter. Any of these CC-approved body butters will get the job done.

