COED Media Group is looking for future leaders and innovators of the internet and digital media.

CollegeCandy.com is the leading entertainment destination for young women. We are continually looking for self-starters who want to learn how a digital media and publishing business works from the inside-out. Internships will be compensated with school credits and/or a modest monthly stipend to cover travel costs as well as other perks. If you are looking for a great place to start your career and learn critical thinking, problem solving and tactical skills while on the job, then apply now.

Position: Internships – Editorial, Social Media & Marketing

CollegeCandy’s editorial team attacks the world head-on every day with opinionated editorial, coverage of trending events and socially relevant features.

You’ll be asked to contribute everything from story ideas, original articles, image hunting and gathering and more. Strong writing skills and a basic proficiency with HTML and Photoshop is required.

Applicants should email us at contributors@teamcoed.com with the subject College Candy Editorial Internship. Be sure to include a resume and cover letter.

[Lead via]