10 Signs Your Hangover Has Reached a New Level

bad hangover

Last night you overdid the boozing. It’s fine…we’ve all been there and we’ve all done some of these things that make us say, “Wow. This is not worth it.” Take an Advil, drink some water, and settle in for a day of recovery. God speed.

1. Instead of getting up to find the Roku remote, you grab your phone and download the Roku app to stop the movie.

i'm dying

2. You eat all your meals that day with paper plates and plastic silverware so you don’t have to do dishes.

breaking plates

3. You can only watch movies with Morgan Freeman’s soothing voice.

morgan freeman god

4. You text your roommate to bring you a bottle of water because you can’t get out of bed.

jenna marbles thirsty

5. Your phone is on silent and vibrate is off because even that sound is too much.shhh be quiet

 

6. You bring a pillow and blanket to the bathroom to rest in between bouts of your head hung in the toilet.

lilo and stitch leave me alone to die

 

7. You have to sit down in the shower.

sobbing in shower

8. You find yourself wearing sunglasses indoors.

uptown girls harsh world

9. You literally crawled to find your phone charger.

it's a miracle i can walk

10. You swear you’re never drinking again.

never drinking again jersey shore

 

