Last night you overdid the boozing. It’s fine…we’ve all been there and we’ve all done some of these things that make us say, “Wow. This is not worth it.” Take an Advil, drink some water, and settle in for a day of recovery. God speed.

1. Instead of getting up to find the Roku remote, you grab your phone and download the Roku app to stop the movie.

2. You eat all your meals that day with paper plates and plastic silverware so you don’t have to do dishes.

3. You can only watch movies with Morgan Freeman’s soothing voice.

4. You text your roommate to bring you a bottle of water because you can’t get out of bed.

5. Your phone is on silent and vibrate is off because even that sound is too much.

6. You bring a pillow and blanket to the bathroom to rest in between bouts of your head hung in the toilet.

7. You have to sit down in the shower.

8. You find yourself wearing sunglasses indoors.

9. You literally crawled to find your phone charger.

10. You swear you’re never drinking again.

