11 Creative Birthday Party Themes

As a kid, every good birthday party had a theme. Everything from the decorations to the cake went with it. I personally remember a birthday party of my sister’s with Spice Girls plates, cups, and napkins…it was awesome. Planning a house party for your big day? Themes are still a great way to get everyone excited!

1. Superheroes



Drinking in capes and masks actually is as fun as you think it will be. You can make fun treats and drinks. Also, the pictures will be hilarious.

2. 1920’s



Channel your inner Daisy Buchanan! Girls can wear flapper dresses and feather hair pieces while guys look sharp in suits. Play Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby soundtrack while everyone calls each other “old sport.” Don’t forget to pop champagne when the clock strikes midnight on your big day!

This should clearly be the theme for every party ever, but since you’re calling the shots, you can make it a reality. Recreate iconic Beyonce looks like the single ladies black unitards or maybe even sport an afro and go as Foxy Cleopatra. Everyone will be dancing all night to Queen Bey, including Destiny’s Child throwbacks, of course.

4. Opposite Season



Have a birthday in the winter? Turn up the heat and host a luau, complete with leis, coconut bras, and rum drinks. Is your big day in the summer? Make hot chocolate and play Christmas music. Everyone will appreciate a little switch from the norm.

5. Dress Like the Birthday Girl



If you’re willing to laugh at yourself, this could make for a hilarious night. Encourage your friends to dress, speak, and act like you at the party. Bonus points if you get your guys friends to wear dresses or skirts.

6. Magic Mike



Okay…Magic Mike is code word for strippers. And this theme is reserved for if you’re trying to get wild. Wear sexy lingerie, a trench coat (with something underneath?), or pull from popular strip tease themes like naughty construction worker. Print out fake dollar bills and see where they end up by the end of the night.

7. Olympics

Divide into teams and pick a country to represent! Spend the night playing drinking games like flip cup and beer pong. Winner gets a special prize…but since it’s your birthday, you can probably just fix the outcome.

8. Throwback

Music selection includes *NSYNC, Spice Girls, and S Club 7. Snacks include Ring Pops, Dunkaroos, and Capri Sun. Attire consists of denim mini skirts, uggs, and polos with the collars popped.

9. Princess Party



It’s every 5-year-old girl’s theme for a good reason…who doesn’t want to be a princess for a night? Wear crowns and tutus to channel your inner royal.

10. Prom Night



Encourage your friends to head to a local thrift shop and find the most ridiculous prom dress possible. Crown a prom king and queen (you, obviously) and make sure to awkwardly dance to a few slow songs. Oh, and don’t forget to spike the punch.

11. Pajama Party



Dressing up is fun, but so is dressing down. For the most comfortable birthday ever, tell your friends to come in their PJs. Onesies for the win.