Makeup lust is a very real thing. You see a product and can’t deal with how much you love it – and if it’s say, 30 bucks, you think ‘yeah it’s overpriced but it’s not like those $30 will drain my bank account or anything.’ So you buy it. And you repeat that process over and over and over again until you hit Sephora’s exclusive VIB Rouge status and realize….you spend way too much money on makeup.

If this sounds like you, I have good news: You don’t have to completely change your habits, you just have to tweak them a bit. You decide which luxury beauty products you consider indispensable, and if you can justify it, you splurge on those…and as for the rest? You either resist temptation completely or you find a cheaper version that’ll satisfy your craving.

It isn’t always possible but sometimes you’ll find a drugstore replica of a much more expensive product. These 5 high-end/low-end lineups really stand out in my mind – and if you have a favorite drugstore dupe, please share in the comments!

The splurge: Tarte Lipsurgence Lip Tint

The save: Revlon Colorburst Balms

I’ve voiced my love for those Lipsurgence crayons more than once, but I have to admit: The Revlon pencils are pretty much identical but they go for a fraction of the price. The packaging (so cute, BTW) is basically the same, the color payoff is very similar, the extremely comfortable wear is a major asset to both the Tarte products and the Revlon ones….they even have the same faint minty scent! The Revlon line has a great selection of colors to boot. I’m especially taken with the matte formula, which is hydrating but still totally shine-free.

The splurge: Benefit ‘They’re Real’ Mascara

The save: Maybelline ‘The Falsies’ Black Drama Mascara

If you’ve seen Benefit’s version, you know that the products’ marketing strategy hinges on the idea that this product will give you such dramatic lashes, everyone will think they’re fake. The verdict? I like this mascara. A lot actually, but let’s just say that no one asks me if I have fake lashes on when I wear this. You’ll get just as much volume and length from another product that claims to give you lashes so big, they look like they’re fake: Maybelline’s ‘Falsies,’ which is considerably cheaper.

The splurge: Stila ‘Stay All Day’ Liquid Liner

The save: L’Oreal Paris Infallible Blackbuster Liner

There’s no doubt about it: Stila has made one incredible liquid liner. It’s basically foolproof – so easy to apply and immune to smudging. The L’Oreal dupe looks a little bit different but its appeal is very similar. It’s also packaged in such a way that it is incredibly easy to apply, even for liquid liner newbies. I can’t speak to the staying power of the drugstore super but I can say that if you’re looking for an easy liquid liner on a budget, this is a great buy.

The splurge: Chanel Rouge Double Intensité Ultra Wear Lip Color

The save: CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lipcolor

Chanel makes a super famous lip color that is essentially two products in one: A liquid lipstick, then a clear balm that acts as a sealant for the the color. It’s pretty genius and it really does extend the wear time of your color….but you don’t need to shell out for the Chanel price tag in order to get this sort of product. CoverGirl also makes a dual-ended lipstick with a very similar application and function.

The splurge: Guerlian Kiss Kiss Lip Lift

The save: e.l.f Lip Primer And Plumper

This fancy lip base helps your lipstick stay perfectly in place while also plumping up your pout a bit – it makes your lips look amazing all night long. Unfortunately, it costs $35. Sort of a hefty price tag for a product that doesn’t even show up on your lips. On the other hand, e.l.f’s lip primer will also prime and plump your lips…but it only costs $3.