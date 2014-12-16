Break-ups suck. Even if you’ve been fighting non-stop, even if you know he’s not the one, breaking up is just the worst. Nothing ruins a Saturday night like a good, never-ending sob fest.

Here’s how it typically goes…

You finally decide to call it quits and your world is OVER.

You go to your car and you can’t even start the engine because life is too hard.

Your friends give you great advice and you pretend to agree with it.

You start checking his Facebook approximately every 5 minutes.

Eventually he changes his status to “single” and you can’t BELIEVE he would do this to you.

And you’re like screw THIS.

You are SO done.

And you suddenly get really excited to go out and be single.

You try on a dress two sizes too small and you’re like:

You practice your death stare in the mirror … in case you run into him.

And you talk a big game if you happen to see him talking to another girl.

Then you rely on alcohol therapy.

So you go out and then this happens.

To any guy you see, you’re like:

And you’re straight to the point:

Then you see your ex.

And you realize you’re not ready for this shit yet.

[Lead image via]