Most girls – myself included – are absolutely powerless in the face of makeup. Every time you turn around it seems like there’s a new product that you absolutely need to have right in front of you. One thing is for sure: Makeup habits can get expensive.

While I do believe in splurging on good products, I also understand that you need to round out your collection with a few inexpensive finds. That’s why i scoured Target for makeup finds under $10 that seem totally quality, effective and fun to use. There’s a lot of affordable makeup out there and these pieces seem to be the best of the cheap. Not surprisingly, Maybeline dominated this exercise in frugality. Did you know they make an entire eyeshadow palette for ten bucks?

