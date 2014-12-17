Eyebrows On Fleek: The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Common Brow Grooming Methods

“If I don’t get my eyebrows done I don’t even have eyebrows; I have sporadic hairs across the top of my face” a friend of mine (who shall go nameless) once lamented to me. This turned into an extensive discussion about brow grooming methods – she used to be into waxing but is now all about threading; I’m partial to the often-overlooked scissor-cutting method.

Brow grooming methods are as divisive as the age-old battle between Big and Aiden. You’ve probably already committed to one grooming practice by now…but just in case, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each major method.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfBdBpr7KCo&w=600&h=315]

1. Waxing

Pros:

  • It’s pretty easy to find someone who can give you a decent brow wax.
  • It’s not too difficult to achieve the shape you want with tis method.
  • It lasts for weeks.

Cons:

  • Waxing can get seriously expensive.
  • It’s not something you can do on your own.
  • It can be soooo hard to get a last-minute brow wax appointment.
  • Waxing is….not exactly painless.

2. Threading

Pros:

  • It’s precise. If you want perfect brows, threading can be the best way to get that really defined shape.
  • It’s quick. Threading takes a matter of minutes.
  • It’s not as harsh on your skin, making it great for ladies who are sensitive.

Cons:

  • It can be hard to find a salon that offers threading.
  • Again, it’s not something you can do on your own.
  • I’ve never had this done but I’ve heard that threading hurts more than waxing.

3. Laser hair removal

Pros:

  • It’s permanent. No need to ever tend to your brows again. Let that sink in.
  • If you have a unibrow (no shame) and want it gone forever, this could be an excellent way to get it gone.

Cons:

  • It’s expensive!
  • It’s painful.
  • It’s permanent – meaning you’re stuck with it even if you end up wanting a different look.
  • Risks include scarring and hyper pigmentation.
  • It takes multiple treatments.

4. Tweezing

Pros:

  • It’s cheap. The only cost you’ll face is the cost of the tweezers.
  • You can do it yourself when you’re in a pinch.
  • You can really control how much or how little you remove.

Cons:

  • IMHO it hurts more than waxing does.
  • It’s easy to mess up – if you’re tweezing your own brows you run the risk of them not looking so great.
  • This removal method doesn’t last super long.

5. Cutting with scissors

Pros:

  • Completely painless. Forrealz!
  • It’s easy to do on your own at home.
  • Great for girls who want to do very subtle shaping.

Cons:

  • You can’t do a ton of shaping with this method – it’s more for cleaning up a tiny bit of hair that grows differently than the rest.
  • This isn’t great if you want to remove shorter hairs.
  • You can’t do any actual removal with this method; it’s more about shortening longer hairs.
  • You sort of need to know what you’re doing as it’s kind of easy to cut too much and/or in wrong place.

6. The new REM devices:

Pros:

  • Super affordable method. All you have to do is buy this contraption.
  • Word on the street is that this method is pretty effective.
  • It’s easy to do on your own.

Cons:

  • This device looks scary AF.

 

