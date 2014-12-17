“If I don’t get my eyebrows done I don’t even have eyebrows; I have sporadic hairs across the top of my face” a friend of mine (who shall go nameless) once lamented to me. This turned into an extensive discussion about brow grooming methods – she used to be into waxing but is now all about threading; I’m partial to the often-overlooked scissor-cutting method.
Brow grooming methods are as divisive as the age-old battle between Big and Aiden. You’ve probably already committed to one grooming practice by now…but just in case, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each major method.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfBdBpr7KCo&w=600&h=315]
1. Waxing
Pros:
- It’s pretty easy to find someone who can give you a decent brow wax.
- It’s not too difficult to achieve the shape you want with tis method.
- It lasts for weeks.
Cons:
- Waxing can get seriously expensive.
- It’s not something you can do on your own.
- It can be soooo hard to get a last-minute brow wax appointment.
- Waxing is….not exactly painless.
2. Threading
Pros:
- It’s precise. If you want perfect brows, threading can be the best way to get that really defined shape.
- It’s quick. Threading takes a matter of minutes.
- It’s not as harsh on your skin, making it great for ladies who are sensitive.
Cons:
- It can be hard to find a salon that offers threading.
- Again, it’s not something you can do on your own.
- I’ve never had this done but I’ve heard that threading hurts more than waxing.
3. Laser hair removal
Pros:
- It’s permanent. No need to ever tend to your brows again. Let that sink in.
- If you have a unibrow (no shame) and want it gone forever, this could be an excellent way to get it gone.
Cons:
- It’s expensive!
- It’s painful.
- It’s permanent – meaning you’re stuck with it even if you end up wanting a different look.
- Risks include scarring and hyper pigmentation.
- It takes multiple treatments.
4. Tweezing
Pros:
- It’s cheap. The only cost you’ll face is the cost of the tweezers.
- You can do it yourself when you’re in a pinch.
- You can really control how much or how little you remove.
Cons:
- IMHO it hurts more than waxing does.
- It’s easy to mess up – if you’re tweezing your own brows you run the risk of them not looking so great.
- This removal method doesn’t last super long.
5. Cutting with scissors
Pros:
- Completely painless. Forrealz!
- It’s easy to do on your own at home.
- Great for girls who want to do very subtle shaping.
Cons:
- You can’t do a ton of shaping with this method – it’s more for cleaning up a tiny bit of hair that grows differently than the rest.
- This isn’t great if you want to remove shorter hairs.
- You can’t do any actual removal with this method; it’s more about shortening longer hairs.
- You sort of need to know what you’re doing as it’s kind of easy to cut too much and/or in wrong place.
6. The new REM devices:
Pros:
- Super affordable method. All you have to do is buy this contraption.
- Word on the street is that this method is pretty effective.
- It’s easy to do on your own.
Cons:
- This device looks scary AF.