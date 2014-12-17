“If I don’t get my eyebrows done I don’t even have eyebrows; I have sporadic hairs across the top of my face” a friend of mine (who shall go nameless) once lamented to me. This turned into an extensive discussion about brow grooming methods – she used to be into waxing but is now all about threading; I’m partial to the often-overlooked scissor-cutting method.

Brow grooming methods are as divisive as the age-old battle between Big and Aiden. You’ve probably already committed to one grooming practice by now…but just in case, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each major method.

1. Waxing

Pros:

It’s pretty easy to find someone who can give you a decent brow wax.

It’s not too difficult to achieve the shape you want with tis method.

It lasts for weeks.

Cons:

Waxing can get seriously expensive.

It’s not something you can do on your own.

It can be soooo hard to get a last-minute brow wax appointment.

Waxing is….not exactly painless.

2. Threading

Pros:

It’s precise. If you want perfect brows, threading can be the best way to get that really defined shape.

It’s quick. Threading takes a matter of minutes.

It’s not as harsh on your skin, making it great for ladies who are sensitive.

Cons:

It can be hard to find a salon that offers threading.

Again, it’s not something you can do on your own.

I’ve never had this done but I’ve heard that threading hurts more than waxing.

3. Laser hair removal

Pros:

It’s permanent. No need to ever tend to your brows again. Let that sink in.

If you have a unibrow (no shame) and want it gone forever, this could be an excellent way to get it gone.

Cons:

It’s expensive!

It’s painful.

It’s permanent – meaning you’re stuck with it even if you end up wanting a different look.

Risks include scarring and hyper pigmentation.

It takes multiple treatments.

4. Tweezing

Pros:

It’s cheap. The only cost you’ll face is the cost of the tweezers.

You can do it yourself when you’re in a pinch.

You can really control how much or how little you remove.

Cons:

IMHO it hurts more than waxing does.

It’s easy to mess up – if you’re tweezing your own brows you run the risk of them not looking so great.

This removal method doesn’t last super long.

5. Cutting with scissors

Pros:

Completely painless. Forrealz!

It’s easy to do on your own at home.

Great for girls who want to do very subtle shaping.

Cons:

You can’t do a ton of shaping with this method – it’s more for cleaning up a tiny bit of hair that grows differently than the rest.

This isn’t great if you want to remove shorter hairs.

You can’t do any actual removal with this method; it’s more about shortening longer hairs.

You sort of need to know what you’re doing as it’s kind of easy to cut too much and/or in wrong place.

Pros:

Super affordable method. All you have to do is buy this contraption.

Word on the street is that this method is pretty effective.

It’s easy to do on your own.

Cons:

This device looks scary AF.

