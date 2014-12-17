Even when you got that giant envelope (or giant e-mail attachment? how do the youths get their collegiate good news?) there was probably some part of you that thought a mistake had been made. You were John Smith, and it was really John Smiths, not you, who was accepted to your dream school. And that’s the reality for 293 high school seniors who thought they had received their Christmas present early-acceptance into John Hopkins. Though the students had already received word they were not accepted into the class of 2019, on Sunday they got congratulatory e-mails that urged them to hurry up and buy a school sweatshirt. Turns out those e-mails were sent out in error. JK seniors!

After a student asked what gives the school sent e-mails explaining the mistake, just two hours after the first e-mail hit inboxes, so the hopeful students didn’t have much time to hope, but still. Those 293 students will probably be a little suspicious of any acceptance letter they get this spring.

