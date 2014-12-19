Tarte’s Holiday Value Sets Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Cue the Lizzie McGuire soundtrack: the answer to all your budget-abiding, makeup-loving, color-craving dreams have been answered courtesy of our dear friends at Tarte Cosmetics.

If you know me at all, you know I love a good value set. In my mind, makeup is something to have fun with…and what is more fun than a prettily packaged assortment of products that you can purchase at pretty great price point? When you buy one of those value sets, you’re getting the chance to try out a few products with minimal commitment – and if you’re lucky, you find the one. The product you’ve been searching for forever.

….But you also run the risk of encountering a few products that just don’t cut it. Like the time I got a tube of Turkish Delight lipgloss in my Sephora Give Me Some Lip set -wtf even is that color? There’s no doubt about it: Value sets are amazing but they can certainly be tricky.

That’s why I’m loving Tarte’s current lineup of sets: While you don’t know exactly what you’re getting yourself into, at least in terms of the exact shades, if you’re familiar with the line’s superstars, you know that you’re getting something relatively predictable.

I’ve been a fan of these for a while now and every holiday season I just have to grab the Lipsurgence kit. This year is no different: I picked up the lip set literally the day I saw it because for just $34 you get 8 mini lippies and who in their right mind would pass up a deal like that? The mini versions of these super popular lippies are so easy to pop into your purse or pocket whenever you need a touchup and the colors are really neutral and buildable. I would have loved more matte shades but the tints are great for a subtle, sheer wash of color and will suit pretty much anyone.

If you’re not on the market for new lip products, you’ll be happy to know that they’ve also released a value set chock full of really pretty, wearable blush shades (also great to toss into your purse), an affordable yet high-quality set of brushes, a colorful eyeliner collection, a highlighter duo and the cutest eyelash curler of all time, complete with a mini mascara. Whether you decide to buy the set I purchased or another one entirely, I would suggest doing it soon. These are limited edition and will probably sell our quickly – and even if you don’t want to spoil yourself with one of these sets, they make excellent gifts for your beauty loving friends. How can you resist?

