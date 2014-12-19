



….That is, if you count an entire palette as a product.

Okay, sure. I can’t share any Earth-shattering info as to how you can achieve both steps with one shade – but I can tell you about a few all-in-one buys that will give you that super sculpted, glowy look a la Jennifer Lopez in one fell swoop. Interested? Of course you are.

Quick refresher: Contouring refers to sculpting your face with makeup – at it’s simplest form, it involves sweeping bronzer in the hollows of your cheekbones to create a nice defined look. Take it to the next level by sweeping a lighter shade along the tops of your cheekbones as a highlight, which gives that light-reflecting glow that makes your cheekbones look even better. You can contour and highlight your entire face but if you’re just starting out, stick with cheekbones first.

The value of getting one palette that has all the shades you need to get an entire contour look comes down to a few things. For one thing, there’s the literal value: Chances are, you can get a palette for less than you’d spend on the individual products. Second, one palette is so much more portable and easy to stash than a few products. Third, the colors in these palettes are generally quite neutral, which takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect shades. Lastly, palettes make creating a full look a cinch: The colors and textures will all work together and that makes the one-two punch of contour/highlight foolproof.

Check out a few of the products we’ve found that offer everything you need to create your best bone structure ever. If you’re totally new to this whole contour thing and want a simple, streamlined product, my suggestion would be this one.

