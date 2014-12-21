21 Sober Birthday Celebration Ideas

Whether you’re not into drinking or you simply want to remember your night, there are plenty of options to have a fun, sober birthday celebration!
1. Go bowling.
2. Get a group together and do laser tag.
3. Take a trapeze class with friends.
4. Take an outdoor hike.
5. Go to your favorite restaurant.
6. Plan a spa day complete with massage, manicure, and pedicure.
7. Have a shopping spree.
8. See a Broadway show.
9. Take a painting or ceramics class.
10. Attend a concert.
11. Go to the beach.
12. Take a tour of a museum or historical site.
13. Invite friends from home to visit you at college.
14. …Or bring a few college friends home for the weekend.
15. Go to an amusement park.
16. Take a cooking class.
17. Have an old school sleepover.
18. Take a dance class.
19. Go to a professional sporting event.
20. Visit a zoo or aquarium.
21. …Or simply relax and do nothing at all!