The Walk of Shame – also known as easily one of the most miserable and uncomfortable events in college. Whether the walk is from someone’s room you know or don’t, it’s a major moment of self-realization and life evaluation. If you’ve walked of shame-d before, I apologize, but you’ll totally connect with this. If not, congratulations – this is what you’re missing out on.

9AM: Wake Up

Make up an excuse to leave (literally anything).

Um, yeah… I’ve got this meeting soon, so I should go.

You sure? You can stay if you want to.

Nah thanks but I’d rather be anywhere but here right now, seriously. I’ll see you later, when I least expect it and am 100% unprepared.

10AM: Gather All Belongings

Shit, where’s my purse?

So…uh…what’re you looking for?

Don’t try to make conversation with me.

My purse… Oh, wait., here it is! Alright see ya! Translation: I NEED TO LEAVE NOW.

11AM: Realize That You’re Walk of Shaming

Shit – I wonder how obvious I look.

What time is it? 11:00?! DAMMIT.

If I see anyone I know I’m going to be as chill as possible… while wearing sky high heels midday.

12PM: Run Into Someone You Know (Obviously)

Oh, where have you been?! (Said knowingly.)

Ha, hilarious, haven’t heard that one before.

~soft smile~ I was just getting fancy while studying!

1PM: Get Closer to Room

Damn am I hungover… only 1 block left. I can do this!

Wow, my feel hurt like hell. Maybe I should take my shoes off… wait no, that would look even worse.

2PM: Read Through All Texts From Last Night

How did that even happen again?

3PM: Make it Home

I’M SAFE!

~Receive text from another friend~

lol heard you had to walk of shame this morning tell me the story!!! *Insert all the emojis.*

……….