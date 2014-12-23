The Official Walk of Shame Timeline

The Walk of Shame – also known as easily one of the most miserable and uncomfortable events in college. Whether the walk is from someone’s room you know or don’t, it’s a major moment of self-realization and life evaluation. If you’ve walked of shame-d before, I apologize, but you’ll totally connect with this. If not, congratulations – this is what you’re missing out on.

9AM: Wake Up

wake up gif

Make up an excuse to leave (literally anything).

Um, yeah… I’ve got this meeting soon, so I should go.

You sure? You can stay if you want to.

Nah thanks but I’d rather be anywhere but here right now, seriously. I’ll see you later, when I least expect it and am 100% unprepared.

10AM: Gather All Belongings

walk of shame movie

Shit, where’s my purse?

So…uh…what’re you looking for?

Don’t try to make conversation with me. 

My purse… Oh, wait., here it is! Alright see ya! Translation: I NEED TO LEAVE NOW.

11AM: Realize That You’re Walk of Shaming

walk of shame celebrity

Shit – I wonder how obvious I look. 

What time is it? 11:00?! DAMMIT. 

If I see anyone I know I’m going to be as chill as possible… while wearing sky high heels midday.

12PM: Run Into Someone You Know (Obviously)

college dating

Oh, where have you been?! (Said knowingly.)

Ha, hilarious, haven’t heard that one before. 

~soft smile~ I was just getting fancy while studying!

1PM: Get Closer to Room

heels gif

Damn am I hungover… only 1 block left. I can do this! 

Wow, my feel hurt like hell. Maybe I should take my shoes off… wait no, that would look even worse.

2PM: Read Through All Texts From Last Night

face palm gif

How did that even happen again?

3PM: Make it Home

coming home gif

I’M SAFE!

~Receive text from another friend~

lol heard you had to walk of shame this morning tell me the story!!! *Insert all the emojis.*

……….

