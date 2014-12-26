Makeup is a weird, subjective thing. What makes one woman look like an airbrushed goddess makes another look like a corpse (Turkish Delight lipgloss for example? Gorgeous on Kim K, ridiculous on me. And we have the same complexion.) If there’s one thing we’ve probably all learned the hard way, it’s this: Just because it looks great on a certain model/celebrity/beauty blogger, doesn’t mean it’ll work on you.

But once in a while, we find a product that is basically the new black: Flattering on everyone, easy to wear, timeless and a serious staple. These 7 items are particularly universal, the kind of things you can snatch up without trying on and know that there’s a solid chance they’ll work wonders for you. Holiday-related side note: These items also happen to make great gifts as there’s a pretty high likelihood of your recipient being as enchanted by them as you are.

