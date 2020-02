New Year’s Eve is a holiday that’s all about glitter – from dresses, to shoes, to clutches, outfits are as sequin-heavy as they come! So why not your makeup, too? Lots of girls are worried that sparkly makeup means they’ll look like a disco ball… and unfortunately, that could be true if you don’t pick the right products. We’ve got a list of makeup for your eyes, face and lips that will light up your complexion and add gorgeous sheen and shimmer (minus the garish glitter).

VIEW GALLERY

Lead image [via]