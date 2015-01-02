If you’re still feeling hungover, even though New Year’s Eve is but a distant memory (if you even remember it at all), there are ways to recover. I would never suggest a juice fast because gross, but it’s certainly possible that there’s still tequila seeping out of your pores, and that’s no way to head back to campus.

I might not be a scientist, but I do know a thing or two about a hangover from hell. Unfortunately, as much as Netflix/Powerade/Bagel Bites is a winning combination, it doesn’t always make you feel stellar.

1. Make a green juice (without the green taste)

The last thing you need when you’re feeling nauseous is a smoothie that tastes like spinach. If you’re not hardcore enough to guzzle kale and call it a day, there are a million Pinterest recipes that will detox you without the gross-out factor of drinking beets. You’ll be looking like a Victoria’s Secret Angel just in time for spring break (of 2030).

2. Say goodbye to coffee (at least for a minute)

Replace your morning latte with green tea. You might feel a little sluggish, but if there’s no studying to do, it’s worth it to take a break from the hard stuff. Plus, detoxing basically means nap time. Before you go to sleep forever (with no prince to wake you up), make sure to moisturize. Chapstick, body lotion, all the water in the world — you’ve lost a lot of liquid everywhere and there’s no reason to start the year with chapped lips (even if you missed your chance for a new year’s kiss).

3. Get sweaty (without spending time in the gym)

While this step usually involves a visit to the gym, that’s the last thing you want to do when you’re still in recovery-mode. May I suggest visiting your gym’s sauna (you can still pretend you worked out), or putting on a winter outfit and sweating it out from the comfort of your own bedroom? Down water while it happens and you’ll feel better in no time.

[Lead Image Via]