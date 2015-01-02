College girls know a lot about a lot of things: How to execute the perfect keg stand while wearing a dress, how to sleep in until 10 minutes before lecture and still manage to make it on time, how to never go to class and still ace the exams – but we could all stand to learn a thing or two about taking care of ourselves.

In my experience, college women these days are really equipped when it comes to the fun parts of beauty. They can apply flawless smokey eyes and use bronzer like nobody’s business…but sometimes they end up neglecting the basics. College girls often forgo those essential (yet sort of tedious) skincare rituals simply because they have the luxury of age of their sides – but take it from someone who learned real fast that the skin you have at 19 ain’t promised forever: Taking amazing care of your skin is so important and you need to stay ahead of the curve. Are you guilty of any of these mistakes? If so, don’t fret: It’s definitely not too late to make some changes to your skincare routine that will ensure your skin stays gorgeous even as you age.

1. Not thinking about eye cream

Let’s be honest here: Anything with the term ‘anti-aging’ on it probably isn’t on your radar right now. But that super delicate, thin skin underneath your eyes is so susceptible to the signs of aging, you need to start thinking about taking preventive measures at a young age. There’s no specific time to start with this, but experts say that by your mid-twenties, you should be using an eye cream regularly.

2. Only wearing SPF in the summer

You should always have a bit of SPF on – even if it’s the middle of winter and you’re spending the day inside. Obviously you want to take every precaution to ward off skin cancer but you should also consider that excessive sun exposure means your ski is more likely to show discoloration and wrinkles over time.

3. Not paying attention to your skin type

The products someone with dry, sensitive skin uses should probably be different than the products someone with oily, acne-prone skin uses, which means no matter how much you love your roomie, sharing skincare products might not be a smart idea. I suggest getting a consultation to really determine what kind of skin you have and tailoring your regimen to your main concern.

4. Not washing your face before bed

It doesn’t matter how tired or drunk you are – stumbling home and passing out with your makeup on won’t just make you feel crusty the morning after, it’ll also mean bad things for your skin in the long run. Invest in some makeup removing wipes to make things easy and always be sure to cleanse after removing your makeup.

5. Not understanding the purpose of a good toner

Toners remove what cleansers leave behind and depending on what type of skin you have and which toner you select, it can do anything from shrink your pores to add additional moisture to your face. Toner can make a major difference to you your skin and if you’re interested in trying one out, stay tuned: We’ll be bringing you more info on specific types of toners very soon.