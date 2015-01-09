MAC has tons of highly coveted lipsticks but one of the shades I’ve been hearing the most about recently goes by the name of ‘Rebel.’ It’s a super intimidating deep purple that seems to be (literally) on the lips of beauty bloggers everywhere. Despite how scary the shade looks in the tube, I decided I had to try it on for myself.

The verdict? The deep purple shade looked awesome – but no matter how cool I felt rocking such a daring shade and regardless of the many compliments I received on the shade while parading around Nordstrom, I just wasn’t sure if I was ready to drop $16 on a lipstick I probably wouldn’t reach for too often.

Fast forward to a few hours later when I was running some errands at a nearby CVS. I spotted a similar shade out of the corner of my eye and, seeing that this lipstick was just over $2, decided to give it a try. Turns out, this lipstick was almost an exact dupe for the more expensive shade.

The $2 is from Wet n’ Wild. It’s a ‘MegaLast’ lipstick in the shade ‘Sugar Plum Fairy,’ a perfect plum for winter. I was surprised to find that I loved almost everything about this lippie – not just the super intense color, but also the staying power, the comfort of wear and the coverage. It lasts longer than some high-end lipsticks I own and when it fades, it leaves a gorgeous pinky-purple stain behind. My only gripe, honestly, is that the packaging seems cheap – but if the product delivers, does that really matter?

I can only imagine that since this particular lipstick worked so well, the other shades in the range won’d disappoint either. You have plenty of options; the shade range includes light pinks, reds, mauves and a few other dark vampy shades. Interested in picking up one of these lipstick? I definitely suggest going for it – and when you can find them right here for $1.99, is there any reason not to go for it?

