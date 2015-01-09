Winter is unofficially the season for all things dumpy – messy buns, sweatpants, puffy coats and Uggs. All that’s fine when you’re schlepping your way through piles of snow to get to a morning class, but no matter how cold it is, we all crave a little fancy now and then. When you’re heading out for the night or going on a date and you want to stay warm and cozy without scarfing style, what do you do? The answer is simple: You incorporate some fur into your look.

Whether it’s real or faux, fur items just add that little bit of sophisticated glamour you need. It’s virtually impossible to look sloppy when you top off your look with a fur coat or vest. The best part? You don’t have to shell out a fortune to rock this bougie luxe look. We’ve found some affordable and chic fur pieces that are sure to become go-tos this winter.

