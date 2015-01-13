Not only can winter wreck havoc on the moisture levels in your skin, but can also totally dull your complexion. Blush and bronzer are your best friends in solving this beauty dilemma, but often it’s hard to find shades that match up well. Luckily, brands have listened and there are now more blush/bronzer combos than ever before, often with a bonus highlighter!

We’ve curated a list of the best offerings out there, spanning a huge price range, so you can save or splurge to get your winter glow on.

