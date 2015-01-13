I fully believe in calculating price per wear for my items, which essentially means this: Something that I could see myself reaching for day in and day out is worth way more than something I’ll only wear for very special occasions.

If you’re lucky *sarcasm* enough to live in a city that is cold more often than not, you already know that coats and jackets get worn more than any other item in your wardrobe. That would suggest that you should spend more way more on them than you do on anything else…..but really, who wants to drop major cash on an item that is sort of a pain to wear?

When it comes to outerwear, there’s a balance that must be achieved. You should splurge if you find something you really love because you will really use it. On the other hand, you shouldn’t drop a bunch of cash on an item you can’t get excited about no matter how hard you try. The solution? Find a coat that is both cute and cheap. In the spirit of this, I’ve rounded up seven stylish coats, all under $100.

