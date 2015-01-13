We love a messy smokey eye as the much as the next girl, but when it comes right down to it, there’s nothing quite as sophisticated or ladylike as a good cat eye. Of course, the cat eye only works if you apply it well – the line needs to be slim and precise and the wings need to be even. Since liquid eyeliner is notoriously difficult to apply, people tend to avoid taking this route.

…But that’s about to change. There are tons of liquid liner pens out there that are incredibly easy to use. They deliver that intense, last-all-day line that characterizes a great cat eye. Trust us on this: Picking one up will change your makeup game. These are some of the most user-friendly liners on the market.

VIEW GALLERY