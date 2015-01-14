We all love a good cheapie item. Forever 21 dresses, H&M tanks, Gap undies….these items all certainly have a place in every girl’s wardrobe.

With that being said, there are a few items that are worth splurging on from time to time. How do you figure out which ones are worthy of a big chunk of cash? In my opinion, it’s all about how often you’ll wear the items. Things that get major, major play in your closet are so important – and while spending $150 on an item seems crazy, if you wear it 100 times, that’s just $1.50 per wear! That’s crazy especially when you compare it that really over-the-top dress you snagged for $30 but only wore once.

When it comes to items that get worn over and over again, there’s one that has a place in nearly everyone’s closet and can be worn for day or night and in any season: Jeans. A great pair will keep its shape for years and years to come and will flatter your body like no other. I firmly believe that jeans are worth investing in and that high-end denim brands just do it better.

If you’re at the point in your life when you want to spend on a great pair of denim, prepare to feel a little overwhelmed! There are tons and tons of options out there. but in my mind, these five luxe brands are a great place to start.

[Image via]

Rag&Bone’s jeans are just super flattering. I feel like they sort of round out my figure (but in a good way!) They make my lower body look curvy without adding bulk, which is so great and also incredibly rare. These jeans just have that cool factor about them. They have plenty of simple styles but they really shine on slightly interesting styles – think coated and patterned jeans. I love this pair. The subtle distressing and perfect wash just work.

People rave about J. Brand – the brand is responsible for making so many girls’ perfect pair. They have tons of really great pairs in a perfect dark wash – always the most flattering choice. I think this would be a perfect simple skinny jean for just about anyone.

Citizens makes seriously comfortable jeans. They’re flattering, they fit well and they last a long, long time. Overall just a really solid denim brand – and if you want a pair of boyfriend jeans that doesn’t look sloppy, try the pair this brand makes.

The great thing about Joe’s Jeans is the fact that the company really addresses the common complaints women have when it comes to denim. You need a higher rise? There’s a pair for that. You want a hem that’s great for petites? You can have it. Are you one of those people who just can’t get behind the skinny jean trend and continues to pine for retro boot cut jeans? You have options. Do you need a curvy fit that can accommodate your booty with sagging around your waist? Shake what your mama gave you in these.

Seven jeans were absurdly popular circa 2006. The hype has certainly died down a lot since then….but this still happens to be my favorite denim brand. They don’t get so caught up in trends and fancy denim styles; they focus on the classic denim styles that will always look fabulous. The jeans also happen to be so soft and cozy. This is my absolute favorite pair – they’re so comfortable, flattering and they go with everything. Truly the perfect jean.