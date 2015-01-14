Mauve Lips Have Officially Made A Comeback

We’ve been ushering in all things 90s and heralding them as trends recently – here’s one more to add to the mix: Mauve-colored lips. We haven’t seen much of this shade in the past decade or so, but it is back in full swing right now. It also happens to be a really soft, pretty wearable shade, a perfect everyday lip color or a great alternative to a nude shade.

If you’re ready to embrace mauve lips, check out one of these shades. Whether you chose a soft, neutral everyday mauve or a deep, sexy brown-toned shade a la Kylie Jenner, this color is so on trend right now.

