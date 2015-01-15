Little black dresses – fashion experts tell us we should all own one, but most us actually own several. The LBD can work for so many different occasions and it truly is one of the most versatile items in your closet. With that being said, if you already own a simple, classic LBD that can dressed up or down, it’s time to think about picking up a black dress that brings something new to the table.

These are the dresses that make a big statement all on their own – pair them with simple accessories and let them shine for your next night out.

