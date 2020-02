Little black dresses – fashion experts tell us we should all own one, but most us actually own several.┬áThe LBD can work for so many different occasions and it truly is one of the most versatile items in your closet. With that being said, if you already own a simple, classic LBD that can dressed up or down, it’s time to think about picking up a black dress that brings something new to the table.

These are the dresses that make a big statement all on their own – pair them with simple accessories and let them shine for your next night out.

