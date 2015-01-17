Important Drunk Texting PSA (We’ve All Been There)

Who isn’t guilty of drunk texting? Everyone has sent those misspelled booty call attempts and embarrassing pleas with exes to try to work things out. No matter how ridiculous the plea, not getting a reply pretty much ruins your night.

Luckily, comedians Mel Owens and Eva McEnrue know exactly how you feel. The parody video models those notoriously depressing/annoying ASPCA commercials with all the sad pictures of abused animals. Taking the place of those cats and dogs are drunk, sad women waiting for a text that they may never receive.

It’s so funny…because it’s so true.

Come on, guys! #TextHerBack!

