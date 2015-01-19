Looking wistfully at what seems like “the perfect body” is nothing new-your grandmother was totally doing it to, she was just sighing over a different kind of shape. Greatist has put together a collection of infographics describing what the ideal shape looked like in every decade since the turn of the 20th century, from the stick-skinny 60s to the taught and toned 2000s. Notice none of the decade trends are “whatever the individual woman feels comfortable with!” And remember, though you might find yourself wistful for a curvier time, skinny women during that time was using padding instead of Spanx, just another type of add-on to get them to where they thought they should be.

