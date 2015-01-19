Our Favorite Finds in Marsala, 2015’s Color Of The Year

||

marsala color of the year

The powers that be at Pantone have declared 2015’s color of the year. Ready for it? It’s marsala.

Never heard of it? That’s fine. Here’s what you need to know: It’s a gorgeous, rich deep maroon shade, flattering on just about any complexion and a great shade to wear during the winter and fall. We think everyone should incorporate a bit of marsala into their fashion/beauty game ASAP – after all, the color is super seasonally appropriate right now. We’ve selected some of our favorite affordable fashion and beauty finds in marsala-ish shades. Shop away!

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]

 

Read More:
LifestyleBudget Fashion,makeup,Shopping
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454