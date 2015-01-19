The powers that be at Pantone have declared 2015’s color of the year. Ready for it? It’s marsala.

Never heard of it? That’s fine. Here’s what you need to know: It’s a gorgeous, rich deep maroon shade, flattering on just about any complexion and a great shade to wear during the winter and fall. We think everyone should incorporate a bit of marsala into their fashion/beauty game ASAP – after all, the color is super seasonally appropriate right now. We’ve selected some of our favorite affordable fashion and beauty finds in marsala-ish shades. Shop away!

