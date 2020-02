It’s no secret that college girls love leggings. Trust me, I know: One time I said something negative about them in a post and our dear readers….well, let’s just say they weren’t happy about it.

With that being said, there’s a right way to wear leggings (see below).

…And then there’s a wrong way to wear leggings (again, see below).

We’re sharing a few simple rules to ensure you look more haute, less hot mess when wearing your comfy ass leggings.

