The freshman 15 may be a widespread myth but it doesn’t have to be your reality.

Sure, beer and pizza are major parts of your diet in college, and yeah, it’s much harder to cook fresh, healthy meals when you live in a dorm room – but if you plan it right, you can absolutely make some simple healthy foods right in your dorm room, no cooking required. Next time you’re craving a snack between classes, try making one of these instead of reaching for a bag of chips. Simple changes like this will make a big difference, not just in how you look, but also in how you feel.

1. Avocado toast

This recipe is incredibly simple and only requires two ingredients. It also happens to be super satisfying and delicious. If you have a toaster in your room, you’re golden: Just toast a slice or two of whole wheat bread and use a knife to slather avocado over it. If you don’t ave a toaster, try using crackers in place of bread.

2. Popcorn M&Ms

When you want something sweet but not too sweet, give this movie theatre classic a try. Heat a bag of organic microwave popcorn, then add a handful of M&Ms into the bag and shake it up so they disperse and melt just a little bit. This is a perfect snack to break out when you stay in and watch movies for the night – just be sure to split it with someone for portion control.

3. Microwavable scrambled eggs

It sounds a little weird but you can totally cook eggs in the microwave! Simply beat eggs with some salt and pepper in a coffee mug. Add a bit of milk if you want. Stick the mug in the microwave for 45 seconds, stir the mixture up again, then stick it in for an additional 45 seconds. Voila – fluffy, flavorful, effortless eggs.

4. Simple nachos

Chips and salsa are dorm room essentials and if you eat this snack in moderation, it’s not bad for you. When you’re craving bar nachos, whip up this healthier version instead. Place some blue corn tortilla chips on a plate, top it with some shredded low-fat cheese and microwave for about 30 seconds. Top off this mixture with some organic salsa and Greek yogurt (which is a perfect sub for sour cream) and enjoy! The key with this recipe is making sure your portions aren’t too large.

5. Healthier Easy Mac

We all love mac and cheese and you can’t beat the convenience of the instant stuff. The only problem? It’s not exactly healthy. The next time you absolutely must have some, though, try this: Instead of using the nasty powder that comes with your instant mac, melt a wedge of Laughing Cow cheese onto your noodles. You’ll get a yummy, creamy dish with a low calorie count.

