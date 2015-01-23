In case you missed it, fashion Instagram accounts are seriously on the rise (it must be because of all the new filter options). Thanks to bloggers and social media professionals, there are tons of amazing accounts that provide humor, inspiration, entertainment, and – most importantly – fashion.

These Instagram accounts featuring college or post-grad women show their artistic ability through the clothes on their back and perfectly filtered photographs of their favorite styles. From accessories, shoes, adorable puppies, and lattes, you can’t go wrong following any these accounts. If you’re tired of watching your high school bestie #MCM her boyfriend weekly, these accounts are the breath of fresh fashion air you need.

1. Jessica Stein

She’s all around the world and she looks hella good doing it.

2. Itsmacailahmaxwell

She’s ***flawless. Plus, she pulls off minimalism perfectly.

3. Julia Engel

You’ll seriously envy Julia’s lifestyle, beauty, and of course, closet.

4. Isabelle – Southern Belle

Just like the name, she’s a southern girl with a love for fashion. She just started her account, but this Fashion Week intern is on the rise.

5. Amy Havings – Dallas Wardrobe

Amy is class with a little bit of sass. She also has unbelievably adorable dogs.

6. Emily Ann Gemma – The Sweetest Thing

Your preppy girl extraordinaire.

7. Bonjour Mademoiselle – Fashion_and_France

Chicago-based, but has a love for a more European look.

8. Beca Alexander – Fashion Indie

She’s exactly how her account name sounds – fabulous and indie.

9. Martha

She’s a Style Guru for College Fashionista with kick-ass accessories and an artsy vibe.

10. Shelly Stuckman

If you looked up “boho-chic” in the dictionary, she’d be the picture next to the definition.

11. Brittany Ting – Measure of Attire

Brittany’s photography skills really bring out her inner artist, but her art for clothes.

12. Carly A. Heitlinger

In her own words, she’s “the college prepster.” As a New Yorker, she pulls it off like none other.

13. Melissa Marie Rodriquez

You’ll fall in love with her personal style and how she represents that through her pictures of her personal life. She’s also new to the Insta-fashion world, but this girl is gonna go places.

14. Campus Girl World

A great account that features college styles from around the world. If you ever caption #CampusGirl they may even feature you!