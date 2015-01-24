College students don’t exactly have a liquor cabinet at their disposal. Drinks are usually made out of whatever is in a half-empty bottle of alcohol under your bed and whatever unclaimed juice is in the fridge. The results aren’t exactly delicious. Here are a few foolproof drinks that only require a few ingredients and are actually enjoyable. And yes, it’s still okay to drink them out of a Solo cup.

1. Summer Punch

All You Need: Moscato, Pink Lemonade Concentrate, + Sprite

Perfect for a wine lover who wants to do something different. For the perfect proportions, mix two bottles of Moscato, one can of pink lemonade concentrate, and three cans of Sprite. Add fresh fruit like raspberries and it’s the perfect outdoor party drink.

2. The Greyhound

All You Need: Vodka + Grapefruit Juice

Top one or two shots vodka with grapefruit juice. Add salt to the rim and you have a Salty Dog, plus your friends will be pretty impressed.

3. Screwdriver

All You Need: Vodka + Orange Juice



Who doesn’t have these ingredients lying around? Top a shot or two of vodka with orange juice. We won’t tell if you’re drinking this one a little earlier in the day…it’s OJ, after all!

4. Bay Breeze

All You Need: Coconut Rum OR Vodka, Cranberry Juice, + Pineapple Juice

A Bay Breeze is often made with Vodka, but Malibu coconut rum is even more yummy in my opinion. Two parts vodka or rum, five parts cranberry juice, two parts pineapple juice and you have a little vacation in your hand. A lime garnish tastes good too.

5. Pretty in Pink

All You Need: Vodka, Pomegranate Juice, Pineapple Juice

Mix vodka with pomegranate juice with just a splash of pineapple juice for a cute pink cocktail that tastes way better than whatever is in that jungle juice.

6. Dark & Story

All You Need: Rum + Ginger Beer

You don’t have anything to do tomorrow, right? Top one or two shots of rum with a ginger beer like Reed’s.

7. The Paloma

All You Need: Tequila + Grapefruit Soda

Mix a shot (or two) of tequila with grapefruit soda over ice. If you can’t find grapefruit soda, just mix from grapefruit juice with seltzer for the same feel. Garnish with a lime wedge if you’re feeling fancy.

8. Peach Iced Tea

All You Need: Peach Flavor Vodka + Iced Tea

A shot and a half of combined with four ounces of iced tea and you’ve got it made.

9. Redhead

All You Need: Strawberry Flavor Vodka, Grenadine, + Cranberry Juice

Mix cranberry juice with a shot or two of strawberry vodka and a little bit of grenadine. for Add a lemon slice for a sour kick.

10. Cuba Libre

All You Need: Rum, Coke, + Lime

Kick your typical rum and coke up a notch. With the addition of a lime, you now have a Cuba Libre (ole!). It actually does add a good flavor to a pretty boring drink without much effort. Plus, limes cost like 50 cents a piece…you can spring for it.

