College students don’t exactly have a liquor cabinet at their disposal. Drinks are usually made out of whatever is in a half-empty bottle of alcohol under your bed and whatever unclaimed juice is in the fridge. The results aren’t exactly delicious. Here are a few foolproof drinks that only require a few ingredients and are actually enjoyable. And yes, it’s still okay to drink them out of a Solo cup.
1. Summer Punch
All You Need: Moscato, Pink Lemonade Concentrate, + Sprite
Perfect for a wine lover who wants to do something different. For the perfect proportions, mix two bottles of Moscato, one can of pink lemonade concentrate, and three cans of Sprite. Add fresh fruit like raspberries and it’s the perfect outdoor party drink.
2. The Greyhound
All You Need: Vodka + Grapefruit Juice
Top one or two shots vodka with grapefruit juice. Add salt to the rim and you have a Salty Dog, plus your friends will be pretty impressed.
3. Screwdriver
All You Need: Vodka + Orange Juice
Who doesn’t have these ingredients lying around? Top a shot or two of vodka with orange juice. We won’t tell if you’re drinking this one a little earlier in the day…it’s OJ, after all!
4. Bay Breeze
All You Need: Coconut Rum OR Vodka, Cranberry Juice, + Pineapple Juice
A Bay Breeze is often made with Vodka, but Malibu coconut rum is even more yummy in my opinion. Two parts vodka or rum, five parts cranberry juice, two parts pineapple juice and you have a little vacation in your hand. A lime garnish tastes good too.
5. Pretty in Pink
All You Need: Vodka, Pomegranate Juice, Pineapple Juice
Mix vodka with pomegranate juice with just a splash of pineapple juice for a cute pink cocktail that tastes way better than whatever is in that jungle juice.
6. Dark & Story
All You Need: Rum + Ginger Beer
You don’t have anything to do tomorrow, right? Top one or two shots of rum with a ginger beer like Reed’s.
7. The Paloma
All You Need: Tequila + Grapefruit Soda
Mix a shot (or two) of tequila with grapefruit soda over ice. If you can’t find grapefruit soda, just mix from grapefruit juice with seltzer for the same feel. Garnish with a lime wedge if you’re feeling fancy.
8. Peach Iced Tea
All You Need: Peach Flavor Vodka + Iced Tea
A shot and a half of combined with four ounces of iced tea and you’ve got it made.
9. Redhead
All You Need: Strawberry Flavor Vodka, Grenadine, + Cranberry Juice
Mix cranberry juice with a shot or two of strawberry vodka and a little bit of grenadine. for Add a lemon slice for a sour kick.
10. Cuba Libre
All You Need: Rum, Coke, + Lime
Kick your typical rum and coke up a notch. With the addition of a lime, you now have a Cuba Libre (ole!). It actually does add a good flavor to a pretty boring drink without much effort. Plus, limes cost like 50 cents a piece…you can spring for it.