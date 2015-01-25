11 Signs Your Roommate Is Actually Your Soulmate

Whether she was a random match sent by God or your best friend for years, your roommate knows you better than anyone else. She has seen you after you bombed a test as well as right after you went on a great date. Just like having a bad roommate can ruin your life, having a good roommate makes everything better. Through the highs and lows, you’ll never have a bond quite like that of people who have lived in close quarters together.

1. You get separation anxiety.

A few minutes after you get off campus for a break or long weekend, you’ll get the “I miss you already” text from roomie. You spend the entire time away from each other updating her on what you’re eating for lunch and SnapChatting sad face pictures because you miss her so much.

2. You never run out of things to talk about.

For two people who spend so much time together, it’s weird that you still can talk about anything at any time…especially 3 AM on a Wednesday.

3. You have discussed getting a pet.

There’s no doubt in your mind that you could hide a puppy from your RA. You’ve had long conversations discussing what its name would be and who would take it home on breaks. You then realized a puppy might not be the best choice, but getting a fish would be a great idea.

4. You’ve seen each other at your worst (and still love each other).

That time you didn’t shower for a few days? How about when you had a very heavy night of drinking and couldn’t get out of bed the next day? Your roommate doesn’t judge you, and know you won’t either when it happens to them next weekend.

5. You come as a pair.

Everyone just assumes that if your roomie is somewhere, you’re there too, and vice versa. Your names are pretty much synonymous.

6. You know each other’s favorite things.

Favorite movie? How she takes her coffee? Best vacation? Even the embarrassing guilty pleasures. You would put those couples on The Newlywed Game to shame.

7. You barely have to communicate to know what each other are thinking.

It’s like you have telepathy with each other. You know exactly when it’s time to bounce from a party or when to intervene on a creepy dude without discussion.

8. You hate all the same people.

The ultimate bonding.

9. Your private conversations would be concerning to outsiders.

If people heard the things you talked about, they’d be more than a little concerned, but TMI is not in your vocabulary when it comes to your roomie.

10. You have as much fun staying in together as going out.

When you’re out, you’re the life of the party. However, you find that a night in with a bottle of wine and Netflix is just as fun…sometimes even better. There’s no FOMO when you’ve get the most fun person at the party sitting right next to you.

11. You plan to live together forever.

There’s an elaborate scheme in place to ensure you both get jobs in the city (for the same company, of course) so you never have to be apart.

