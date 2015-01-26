Are you taking advantage of this ridiculous weather? Students at Texas Tech are definitely enjoying the snow. When the bulldozer comes to ruin their artistic creation, they start screaming to “form a wall!” to protect their enormous work of art. *Spoiler alert* the bulldozer takes down the snow peen, even though they threaten to talk to President Obama. It’s good to see college students standing up for something these days. If you think you’ll have a snow day tomorrow, you should probably start planning an epic artistic creation of your own.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiAvLKMjTDI&w=600&h=315%5D

h/t Cosmo