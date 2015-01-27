In a few short years, Taylor Swift has gone from country bumpkin to chart-topping style maven, totally transforming her look and lifestyle. She made friends with the coolest ladies ever, like Lena Dunham and Karlie Kloss, chopped off she signature curly locks, and started wearing crop tops everywhere.

Taylor’s a smart businesswoman and understands the importance of branding, which is where her trademark red lips come in. We rarely spot Tay without a crimson lip, but that doesn’t mean she’s going through tubes of the same old shade – she sports all variations on the classic red. We have a list of the five best lipsticks to bring out the Taylor in you (minus the crazy parts).

