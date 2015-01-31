15 Funny College Courses That Need to Exist

There are some weird college courses out there. People are paying big money to analyze Lady GaGa in sociology courses or YouTube in communications lectures. However, there are some practical life skills that are not being taught. Students today just want to learn some relevant skills such as figuring out what a guy means when he drunk texts you at 3 AM or how to choose the perfect Instagram filter. These are some courses with valuable lessons that students would never skip. Let’s make it happen.

1. Physics 101: Walking in Heels

2. Advanced Business: How to Justify Your Shopping Sprees

3. Honors Communications: Deciphering Drunk Texts

4. From Mayfair to Hudson: Instagram Filter Selection

5. Mathematics 230: Dividing the Check

6. Social Media Stalking Lab

7. Nail the Interview: How to Get Cast on Reality Television

8. Economics 210: Marrying Rich

9. Theater Senior Seminar: Acting Happy When Your Friends Get Engaged

10. Film & Television 310: Twists on Reality Shows to Justify Having Over 20 Seasons

11. Social Media Privacy Settings Freshman Seminar

12. Marketing 100: How to Convincingly Lie on Your Resume

13. Follow Me: How to Get More Social Media Followers

14. Diet Mythology

15. Women and Gender Studies 345: Celebrities Who Claim to Be Feminists – Are They Really?