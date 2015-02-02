Sometimes you just need a pair of full-on blinged-out footwear to get you through the day. Now that it’s winter, you’re probably looking for sparkly shoes. After all, that’s the best way to stand out in the snow. You can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. Pair with skinny jeans for class, or tights and a skater skirt for a fun and festive night out. If you’re feeling nostalgic for the days of glittery sneakers and sparkly ballet flats, never fear – we’ve rounded 7 pairs of sparkly shoes we just can’t seem to take our eyes off of.

VIEW GALLERY